A cold front will move Arkansas Wednesday with showers and isolated thunderstorms. Chances will be highest in northwest Arkansas but it appears the line will begin to weaken in central and east Arkansas with only isolated activity expected for the southeast. There is a SLIGHT (15%) of damaging winds as the line moves through northwest Arkansas between sunrise and 9am.

A Canadian cold front will push through the Mid South late Thursday followed by much colder air Thursday night through Saturday. Under partly cloudy skies, highs Thursday will be in the 70s and under cloudy skies Friday and Saturday, with widely scattered showers, expect highs in the 40s to mid 50s and around 70° Sunday.

A stronger storm system on Monday will be accompanied by showers and thunderstorms followed by slightly cooler and drier air Tuesday.