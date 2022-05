After near perfect weather for the Memorial Day weekend, some changes are on the way. Clear skies are expected overnight with lows around 70.

Hotter and more humid weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 90s and afternoon heat indices in the mid 90s to around 100.

A cold front will bring a couple of showers/TStorms, some possibly severe with damaging winds, late Wednesday with rain chances continuing Thursday into Friday with cooler temperatures expected.