A pleasant end of the workweek is in the forecast with lows tonight in the 60s and highs Friday around 90°. Heat and humidity will move back into Arkansas Saturday with highs back into the 90s and heat indices up to 105°.
A cold front will bring a good chances of showers and thunderstorms Sunday and Monday with lingering showers possible Tuesday.
Partly cloudy and seasonable weather returns Wednesday and Thursday.
STAY INFORMED:
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.