A strong cold front will be accompanied by widespread showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, a few of which could be severe across south Arkansas. Damaging straight line winds, large hail and an isolated tornado or two are possible. Highs will top out in the 60s.
Areas of rain will continue into Wednesday with cooler highs in the upper 50s.
Sunny and much colder to end the work week and for this weekend with highs in the 40s to around 50 and lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
