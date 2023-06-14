TONIGHT: A few strong to severe thunderstorms will cross central and southern Arkansas tonight. Large hail and strong winds gusts will be likely within tonights strongest storms. Activity will quiet down after midnight and temperatures will cool into the upper 60s by Thursday morning.

THURSDAY: We will get a break from the showers and storms during the daytime hours. Skies will be mostly sunny. The sunshine will warm temperatures into the low 90s. Northwest wind 5-10 mph. A complex of thunderstorms will move into west Arkansas late Thursday night. Severe weather looks likely.

FRIDAY: Other than a few leftover showers and thunderstorms in the morning, Friday will be relitivly quiet. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s during the afternoon. Southest wind 5-10 mph.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday looks like the drier of the two weekend days. There is a 20% chance of rain Saturday and a 50% chance Sunday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s both days.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

