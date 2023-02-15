A strong storm system and cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight, some of which could be severe with a couple of tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail possible.
A few showers early Thursday, otherwise gradual clearing, windy at times and sharply colder with temperatures falling into the 40s.
Fair with a warming trend Friday through the weekend with highs Friday around 50° moderating to the mid 60s Sunday with lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
