Strong to severe thunderstorms pounded parts of central Arkansas this afternoon leading to tree and power line damage as well as tens of thousands of customer loosing power. A cold front will continuing moving slowly southward through Arkansas through early Friday with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be slightly cooler topping out in the 80s to around 90°.
High pressure will build into the state for the weekend with slim rain chances and highs reaching back into the low to mid 90s.
Some small rain chances return early next week.
