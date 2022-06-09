A cold front will move across Arkansas Friday accompanied by widespread showers and thunderstorms, some possibly severe and some with heavy rainfall.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms late tonight with lows in the 60s. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely into early Friday afternoon with highs in the low 80s.

A ridge of high pressure will build into Arkansas late in the weekend into next week with highs soaring into the mid to upper 90s with afternoon heat indices reaching 105°+. Low end rain chances will be back into the forecast by the Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.