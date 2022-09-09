Low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico with draw moisture northwestward into Arkansas which will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to a good part of the state Saturday. Although widespread heavy rain is not anticipated, locally heavy downpours will be possible.

A cold front will weep across the Mid South Sunday with widely scattered showers especially for central and east Arkansas.

High pressure will spread across the middle of the country ushering in much drier air. Although daytime highs will still be in the 80s to around 90°, humidity will be very low and nighttime temperatures will dip into the 50s to mid 60s.