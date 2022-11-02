A cold front will sweep across Arkansas late Friday with widespread showers and thunderstorms. A few thunderstorms could be severe with damaging winds the primary threat with heavy rain also possible. Highs by Friday with be near the record of 84° last set in 1978.

High pressure will build into the Mid South Saturday with slightly cooler and dry weather expected through Sunday. with highs in the 70s.

A disturbance will push the front back to the north as a weak warm front Monday and Tuesday with a few showers possible both days.