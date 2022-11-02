A cold front will sweep across Arkansas late Friday with widespread showers and thunderstorms. A few thunderstorms could be severe with damaging winds the primary threat with heavy rain also possible. Highs by Friday with be near the record of 84° last set in 1978.
High pressure will build into the Mid South Saturday with slightly cooler and dry weather expected through Sunday. with highs in the 70s.
A disturbance will push the front back to the north as a weak warm front Monday and Tuesday with a few showers possible both days.
STAY INFORMED:
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.