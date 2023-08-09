TONIGHT: This evening and tonight is when we need to be weather aware. A cold front will swing through the state from west to east and along it will be strong thunderstorms. Storms could produce wind gusts over 70 mph, large hail, and even one or two tornadoes. For more details about tonight’s severe weather threat go to the latest Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog.

Once the storms move out we will see temperatures cool into the low 70s by Thursday morning.

THURSDAY: A few showers will be possible in eastern Arkansas during the early morning hours of Thursday. The rest of the day will be mostly sunny with hot temperatures in southern Arkansas and cooler temperatures up north. High temperatures will range from the 80s across northern Arkansas to near 100° south. Here in Central Arkansas temperatures will be near 90°. There are heat advisories for the southern two rows of counties.

FRIDAY: It will be a hotter Friday. I think we will see heat advisories across Central Arkansas. Skies will be mostly sunny with an east wind 5-10 mph.

WEEKEND: Shower and thunderstorms chances return for the weekend. I’m going with a 40% chance for storms with temperatures in the upper 90s Saturday and a 30% chance of storms with highs in the mid 90s Sunday.