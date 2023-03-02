Storms will move into West Arkansas late this afternoon, but may at first only produce large hail. As the evening goes on, storms will likely start to pose the threats of damaging wind and tornadoes by 8:00 or 9:00 p.m.
The storms will peak in Central Arkansas around Midnight and the severe storms should be out of the state around 3:00 a.m., Friday.
Rain totals will be quite high overnight particularly in West and North Arkansas. A Flood Watch is in effect until Noon, Friday.
Overnight and through Friday, very windy conditions will overtake the state behind the storms and the early morning cold front. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from Midnight, Friday until 6:00 p.m.
