We already have scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning, but no severe storms are anticipated until around Noon. At that time, severe storms will be most likely in Central to South AR.

Storms will strengthen and move east during the afternoon with the possibility of flash flooding and areal flooding along with damaging winds. Tornadoes are possible, but not terribly likely. However, in far Southeast Arkansas (Phillips, Arkansas, Lincoln, Drew, Ashley, Desha, and Chicot counties) the tornado potential may be a little higher from 3 PM to 6 PM. Large hail is possible today, although it is the least likely severe weather threat we face.

Storms may be totally out of Arkansas by 6 PM. Then colder weather will start to make its return to Arkansas for the rest of the week. It will be dry Thursday, Friday, and most of Saturday. Rain showers return Saturday night. Temperatures will be near normal Sunday and Monday. A cold rain is possible next Tuesday. A “cold rain” for now.