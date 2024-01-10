OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly conditions tonight with temperatures in the 40s.

THURSDAY: It starts off mostly sunny Thursday, but clouds increase quickly through the day. Rain move sin Thursday evening, with storms by Thursday night. Storms will last through Friday morning, with some snow over NWA the first half of Friday. Wind will be the greatest threat with storms Thursday – Friday, which could lead to some tree damage and power outages.

WHAT’S NEXT: Arctic air moves in this weekend with a cold and sunny forecast Saturday. A second storm system looks to bring in wintry precipitation and snow as early as Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. Temperatures will drop to the single digits Monday through Wednesday next week. MLK Day and Tuesday will be the most frigid, with lows in the single digits and highs in the 20s.