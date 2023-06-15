TONIGHT: A line of strong thunderstorms will move into southwest Arkansas around midnight. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be possible. The storms will be out of here by Friday morning. Temperatures will cool into the upper 60s. West wind 5 mph.

FRIDAY: There’s a 40% chance of showers and storms again Friday. Not everyone will see thunderstorms, but for those who do large hail and gusty winds will be possible. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s Friday afternoon.

WEEKEND: The daytime hours Saturday will be dry, sunny, and hot with temperatures in the low 90s. Late Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning a line of strong thunderstorms will move through Arkansas. Sunday will feature more pop-up thunderstorms and the risk of severe weather.

NEXT WEEK: It looks like our stormy stretch will finally come to an end! All next week looks dry and warm with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 90s.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

