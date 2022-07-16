SUNDAY: Sunday morning will feature partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 70s. There will be a cold front entering the state from the north throughout the day Sunday. This will cause partly to mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center has Northeast Arkansas under a marginal risk for severe weather. In some of the strongest storms, we could see damaging winds up to 60 mph. Rain totals and timing is difficult because forecast models are in dissagreement. I’m forecasting the most rain for North/Northeast Arkansas. Highs will be in the upper 90s with a southwest wind 5-10 mph. A heat advisory is in effect for most of Arkansas Sunday afternoon.

MONDAY: There will be a few lingering showers and clouds Monday morning, but little to no rain is expected. The afternoon will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: The heat will continue to build Tuesday. I’m forecasting high temperatures from 100 to 105°! The feels like temperatures will be near 110°. Expect widespread heat advisories and excessive heat warnings.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: It is looking likely that the excessive heat will continue into Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon could feature the hottest temperatures since 2016. After that, a cold front will push through the area and cool temperatures a couple of degrees. We will finish this upcoming work week in the 100s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend! – Meteorologist Alex Libby

