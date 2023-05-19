TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will move from west to east across Arkansas tonight. The strongest storms will move out by midnight, but light rain and showers will linger into Saturday morning. Temperatures will drop into the mid 60s with a north wind 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: The morning will start off will overcast skies and a 20% chance for a shower. During the afternoon will see partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s. Breezy northeast wind around 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunday will start sunny and cool with morning temperatures in the 50s. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid 70s with high thin clouds moving in from the west. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Warmer and more humid weather will slowly creep into Arkansas next week. Each day Monday through Friday will be warmer and more humid than the last. Little to no rain is expected all week.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!