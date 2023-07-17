OVERNIGHT: A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this evening and tonight. Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect till midnight for parts of central and north Arkansas. Wind is the primary threat, although large hail is possible with stronger storms Monday evening. Heavy rain could also lead to some flash flooding, especially over northeast Arkansas. Temperatures will be in the 70s for low over central and north Arkansas with 80s farther south.

TUESDAY: It will be hot and humid Tuesday with high temps close to 100°F and it feeling more like 110°F.

WHAT’S NEXT: The extreme heat and humidity last through Thursday, with temps flirting with 100°F. This weekend will be more seasonable with a few hit or miss showers and storms Friday & Saturday.