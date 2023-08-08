OVERNIGHT: Another pleasant night in store with temps in the 70s for much of it. Mostly clear conditions for the evening, with clouds building overnight. There will be a light southeasterly breeze with rain and storms building into north Arkansas early morning Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: Two rounds of storms are likely Wednesday, with the second round likely being more potent. Northeast Arkansas has the highest threat for severe storms with damaging wind possible, with a few possible for central Arkansas by Wednesday night. Isolated hail and flash flooding will also be possible. Although the lowest threat, a tornado or two cannot be ruled out later in the day – particularly farther northeast of Little Rock. High temps will be in the low 90s for central Arkansas with an additional 1-3″ of rain for the northern half of the state.

WHAT’S NEXT: Rain clears out for the rest of the work week, with heat ramping up. High temps will be in the 90s into the weekend, with heat indices in the low 100s.