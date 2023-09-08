FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms in the morning, then gradual clearing for the afternoon. A few morning storms could be severe over western Arkansas. Highs reach near 88. Wind: NE 8-12 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler. Lows near 63. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine and breezy with low humidity. Highs near 87. Wind: NNE 10-20 mph.