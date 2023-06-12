TONIGHT: A few showers and storms will be possible, mainly across southwest Arkansas tonight and into the overnight hours. Temperatures will fall into the mid-60s. One or two strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out. Damaging winds and large hail will be the main threats if these storms develop.

TOMORROW: Tuesday will be another day with showers and a few isolated storms, mainly during the first half of the day. A few showers and storms could linger through midday, however, the bulk of the rain will be during the morning. A few strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out. Damaging winds and large hail will be the main threats if these storms develop. Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s during the afternoon hours.

EXTENDED: Isolated showers and storms will continue through the extended forecast. Temperatures will also continue to slowly warm up with highs back in the 90s by the end of the week into the weekend.