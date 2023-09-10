TONIGHT: We will see another quiet and cool night across all of Arkansas. Temperatures will drop into the 50s up north and 60s in central and southern Arkansas. Northeast wind 5 mph.

MONDAY: Monday will feature some high thin clouds in the afternoon and evening, but other than that, it will be another day with highs in the upper 80s and mostly sunny skies. I think a few locations in southern Arkansas and Little Rock might touch 90° for a few minutes on Monday afternoon.

TUESDAY: A weak low-pressure system will bring rain chances to most of Arkansas Tuesday. Since it doesn’t look too strong I don’t think we will see much rain, and that is why I’m keeping the rain chance at 40%. Temperatures will only rise into the upper 70s and low 80s with mostly cloudy skies.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: It looks like additional lows will move across the region for the rest of the work week. Rain and showers will be possible on Thursday and Friday.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

