TONIGHT: A breezy south wind will keep temperatures mild overnight. Low temperatures will drop into the mid 60s which is close to where our normal high temperatures should be this time of year. A few showers are possible over northwest Arkansas.

WEDNESDAY: Prepare for another summer-like day on Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies and a south wind 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: We will see a higher chance of showers on Thursday. The best chance for a run will be in west Arkansas with much lower chances the further east you go. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s with mostly cloudy skies.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Small rain chances and mild temperatures will continue through the weekend. It looks like a strong cold front will move through Sunday. This will bring a good rain chance on Sunday evening and COLD temperatures on Monday and Halloween.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram