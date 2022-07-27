Just like most days, today is staring in the upper 70s and low 80s. It’ll be close to 90° by 10 AM, and then in the mid 90s at Noon. Little Rock hit 103° Tuesday, but with a better rain chance and cloudier sky, it will only hit 100° this afternoon. There will again be a Heat Advisory.

So, isolated thunderstorms and showers this afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon. Then rain and thunderstorms are likely Friday and Saturday.

Two to three inches of rain are likely in North Arkansas by the end of the weekend and around one inch is likely in Central Arkansas.