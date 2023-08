We’re going to get some relief from the heat going into tonight and the next few days. Today will still be hot and humid. In fact, while Pulaski County is not under a heat advisory, Heat advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings start just of Pulaski County.

As the front comes through this afternoon, there will be another chance of rain and thunderstorms for today.

This front will give us cooler and less humid air through Thursday. Gotta love this!