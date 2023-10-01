TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool into the 60s overnight. Skies will be clear with a northeast wind 5 mph.

MONDAY: Still hot and sunny Monday. Temperatures will start in the 60s and quickly warm into the low to mid 90s. Southeast wind 5 mph.

TUESDAY: It will still feel like summer Tuesday. Temperatures will start in the upper 60s and warm into the low 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny with a southeast wind 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: A cold front will bring mostly cloudy skies and evening rain chances Wednesday. It looks like the rain will continue into Thursday. Sunshine and much cooler temperatures will be here by Friday. I’m forecasting afternoon temperatures in the 70s on Friday and next weekend!

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

