It’s the fourth day in a row where we have a heat advisory. Afternoon heat index values will get up to 105° – 110° in Central Arkansas. The heat indices may be higher in NE, far SE and around the Fort Smith Metro where there will be Excessive Heat Warnings.

Our day is starting in the upper 70s. We’ll be up to 90 at 10 AM, then mid-90s at Noon. Then this afternoon Little Rock will top out at 100° for the second straight day.

Relief from this heat isn’t coming until Saturday, and it’s only small relief at that as a weak front comes into Arkansas and brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms.