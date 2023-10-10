TODAY: Clouds will slowly build into the area today as temperatures warm into the mid-80s.
TONIGHT: A few clouds will linger overnight as temperatures remain mild in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
TOMORROW: Wednesday will be another warm and mostly sunny day. Wind will be a bit breezy at times with temperatures warming into the mid-80s.
