TODAY: Today will be another unseasonably warm day with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 80s. Clouds will linger through the morning with clearing by the afternoon. A few light showers will be possible in western Arkansas throughout the day, however, the chance is on the lower side.

TONIGHT: Clouds will start to increase again overnight as temperatures fall into the mid-60s.

TOMORROW: Wednesday will be another cloudy and warm day. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s by the afternoon hours.