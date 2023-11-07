TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid to lower 60s.
TOMORROW: Wednesday will be another warm and sunny day. Temperatures will once again make a run for the record books with highs in the mid-80s.
EXTENDED: Our next cold front arrives Thursday. Temperatures will fall throughout the day as rain chances increase throughout the afternoon and evening. Rain will linger throughout Friday morning. Temperatures will be on the milder side through the weekend.
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.