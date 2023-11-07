TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid to lower 60s.

TOMORROW: Wednesday will be another warm and sunny day. Temperatures will once again make a run for the record books with highs in the mid-80s.

EXTENDED: Our next cold front arrives Thursday. Temperatures will fall throughout the day as rain chances increase throughout the afternoon and evening. Rain will linger throughout Friday morning. Temperatures will be on the milder side through the weekend.