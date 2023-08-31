TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to lower 60s.

TOMORROW: Friday will be another comfortable, seasonal, and sunny day. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Sunny and dry weather is expected throughout the day with a northeasterly wind around 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will gradually warm this weekend. Rain chances will stay on the lower side over the next 7 days, however, a few pop-up showers and storms will be possible through Labor Day Weekend. Saturday’s rain chance will be 20% with a 30% chance on Sunday and Monday.