TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear overnight as temperatures fall into the 50s and 60s.

TOMORROW: Wednesday will be another mild and sunny day. Temperatures are expected to stay below average with highs in the 70s and 80s.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will slowly start to warm up by the end of the work week and into the weekend. Humidity will also be on the rise. Sunny and dry weather is expected for the next 7 days.