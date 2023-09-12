TONIGHT: Clouds will linger overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 60s.
TOMORROW: Temperatures will remain below average on Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s. A few sprinkles will be possible throughout the day, however, most of the day will remain dry.
EXTENDED: Temperatures will stay on the milder side through the end of the work week with a few slim rain chances. Temperatures will warm to near seasonal values by the upcoming weekend with a few more isolated rain chances.
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.