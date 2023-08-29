TONIGHT: Skies will gradually clear overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Wednesday will be another seasonal and sunny day. Temperatures will warm into the lower 90s with a few clouds during the afternoon hours.

EXTENDED: Seasonal weather is expected to continue throughout the rest of the work week. Temperatures will gradually warm this weekend. Rain chances will stay on the lower side over the next 7 days, however, a few pop-up showers and storms will be possible through Labor Day Weekend.