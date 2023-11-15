TONIGHT: A few clouds will linger overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
TOMORROW: Dry and mild weather will continue on Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Clouds will start to increase overnight Thursday.
EXTENDED: A cold front will move through the state on Friday bringing us the chance for a few sprinkles. Shower and thunderstorm chances look to return early next week before cooler and drier air moves in late week.
