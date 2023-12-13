TONIGHT: A few clouds will linger overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 30s.
TOMORROW: Thursday will be another mild day with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will make a run for the lower 60s.
EXTENDED: Clouds will build into the area on Friday with rain arriving late Friday and into the day on Saturday. Temperatures will be on the cool side on Saturday. Milder and sunnier weather will return on Sunday into next week.
