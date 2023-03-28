TONIGHT: Temperatures will be on the cooler side overnight tonight as lows fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

TOMORROW: Wednesday will be another sunny and mild day. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s by the afternoon hours under mostly sunny skies.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will continue to warm through the week with highs in the 70s on Thursday. Thursday looks to be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. The 70s will continue on Friday with our next chance for severe weather. A line of showers and storms will move through the state Friday evening. It looks like there will be a chance for severe weather along this line on Friday. The weekend looks to dry out with temperatures remaining in the 70s. Temperatures will continue to warm into early next week. The active pattern of weather also looks to return by early next week.