TODAY: This afternoon will feature partly cloudy skies with temperatures warming into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

TONIGHT: A few clouds will linger overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 40s.

TOMORROW: Dry and mild weather will continue on Wednesday with a bit more sunshine. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

EXTENDED: Shower and thunderstorm chances look to return early next week before cooler and drier air moves in late week.