TONIGHT: Temperatures will remain warm overnight tonight with lows falling into the mid 70s.

TOMORROW: Saturday will look very similar to what we saw on Friday. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 90s, with heat index values in the triple digits. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours.

SUNDAY: A very similar summer pattern will continue on Sunday with overall hot and humid conditions. Temperatures will make it into the low to mid 90s with heat index values into the triple digits. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible through the afternoon and evening hours Sunday.

EXTENDED: Rain chances will remain fairly low on the 4th of July, however an isolated shower can’t be ruled out. Heat will really start to ramp up into next week with highs reaching the upper 90s again, possibly hitting the triple digits.