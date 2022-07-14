TODAY: Temperatures are expected to be back in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Humidity will be slightly lower than yesterday, however many areas will still feel like the upper 90s with the heat index.

TONIGHT: Not much relief from the heat overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid 70s.

TOMORROW: Friday looks to be another hot day with temperatures back in the upper 90s. Many areas will make a run for the triple digits by the afternoon hours. Dew points will remain in the mid to upper 60s so it will be a bit muggy during the afternoon, but not quite as humid as what we saw last week. Conditions look to remain dry and sunny tomorrow.

SATURDAY: Well above average temperatures will continue on Saturday with highs in the upper 90s. Saturday looks to be sunny and dry.

EXTENDED: Sunday will bring us a bit of relief from the heat with high back near seasonal values in the lower 90s. Rain chances also start to increase on Sunday, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances will linger into Monday, keeping temperatures in the lower 90s. The second half of next week looks to bring a return to well above average temperatures.