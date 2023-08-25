TONIGHT: Isolated shower chances will continue through this evening. Skies will clear overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 70s.

TOMORROW: More dangerous heat and humidity are on the way for your Saturday, however, it will be the last day of the heat wave. Temperatures will warm into the triple digits, with feels-like temperatures reaching 105°-110°+. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect across the state on Saturday. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours.

EXTENDED: Relief from the heat finally arrives on Sunday as a cold front moves through. Showers and thunderstorm chances will also move into the area as the front moves through. Highs will warm into the lower 90s. Milder, more seasonal temperatures are on the way for next week.