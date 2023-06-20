TONIGHT: Clear skies will continue tonight and into the overnight hours. Temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s by Wednesday morning.

TOMORROW: Wednesday will be another sunny and hot day with temperatures warming into the lower 90s. Overall tomorrow will be sunny and dry with a few passing clouds. A sprinkle or two can’t be ruled out, however much of the state will remain dry.

EXTENDED: Sunny and dry weather will continue for much of the workweek and into the weekend. Temperatures look to stay slightly above average in the lower 90s. A few sprinkles will be possible, but overall it looks like rain chances will stay minimal through the week. Isolated shower and storm chances will return Sunday evening as a cold front approaches.