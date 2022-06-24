TODAY: Temperatures will be back in the upper 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Heat indices will likely be in the triple digits for much of the afternoon hours. Just like yesterday, an isolated shower or storm will be possible through the afternoon and early evening hours, however most areas will remain dry.

TONIGHT: Clear skies will continue overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 70s.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will be even warmer on Saturday with highs making a run for the triple digits. Heat indices will be well into the triple digits by the afternoon hours. Conditions will also remain sunny and dry on Saturday.

EXTENDED: A cold front will start to move through the state Sunday bringing us our next chance for rain. Temperatures will still be fairly warm on Sunday with highs in the upper 90s. Cooler temperatures back in the 80s will return by Monday.