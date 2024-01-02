TONIGHT: Clouds will continue to increase overnight as temperatures fall into the 30s.

TOMORROW: Clouds will slowly decrease throughout the day on Wednesday. Temperatures will warm into the upper 40s and the lower 50s.

EXTENDED: Dry conditions will continue on Thursday before rain chances return early Friday morning. For some, mainly in NW Arkansas, temperatures could be cold enough for some snow to mix in with the cold rain Friday morning. Conditions will start to dry out by the weekend. A more impactful system with a better chance for rain will return early next week.