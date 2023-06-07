TONIGHT: We are in for another quiet and mild night. Skies will be mostly clear with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s and low 70s by Thursday morning. Northwest wind 5 mph.

THURSDAY: A cold front will move into central Arkansas Thursday afternoon. This will bring us a 50% chance of rain. Showers and thunderstorms will form in the early afternoon and continue into the evening. Temperatures will rise into the low 90s prior to the rain.

FRIDAY: The cold front will not make it all the way through Arkansas. With the stalled cold front over central Arkansas, we will continue to see showers and storm chances. I’ve lowered the rain chance to 30% Friday afternoon. Temperatures will be a couple of degrees cooler Friday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

WEEKEND: 30 to 40% rain chances will continue on both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. The Storm Prediction Center has circled an area where severe weather will be possible Saturday in Oklahoma. There is a chance parts of Arkansas could see a severe risk Sunday, so you may need to be weather-aware the second half of the weekend. I’ll keep you updated over the next few days.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!