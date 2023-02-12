TONIGHT: Even though we will have clear skies, tonight won’t be as cold as the past few nights. Many Arkansans will stay in the 40s. If you live in a valley you could drop near freezing. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Southerly winds increase to 10-15 mph Monday. This will push temperatures into the upper 60s with sunny skies. Parts of southern Arkansas will get into the low 70s. Beautiful weather to enjoy the outdoors!

TUESDAY: Valentine’s Day is when our next storm arrives. Most of the day will be cloudy and rainy. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will bring about 1″ of rain to most Arkansans. Temperatures will be near 60° with a breezy south wind 10-20 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: As fast as that storm moves out, our next storm moves in. Out in front of it, we will see our temperatures rise into the 70s Wednesday. The higher temperatures and humidity will be the ingredients for strong storms Wednesday night into Thursday. There is a risk of severe weather then. Cold temperatures will move in Thursday and Friday with string winds.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

