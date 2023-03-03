The storm system that caused the severe weather and torrential rain in Arkansas Thursday and Friday has moved well off to the northeast with high pressure moving in from the Southern Plains.

Mostly sunny and pleasant his weekend with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s and highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s with even warmer weather expected Monday with highs topping 80.

A transition to much cooler and wetter weather is expected to move into the Mid South starting Tuesday.