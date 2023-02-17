High pressure will bring beautiful weather to the Mid South through the long Presidents Day weekend. Highs in Saturday will top out in the mid 50s warming to the mid 70s on Monday with overnight lows in the upper 20s and 30s moderating to the upper 40s Monday.

A cold front will swing north and east of Arkansas Tuesday with isolated showers possible with highs in the mid 70s. A stronger storm system will bring widespread showers and a few thunderstorms Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Lingering showers are expected Thursday and Friday as much colder air filters in the state.