OVERNIGHT: The evening will be mostly clear and quiet, with more clouds building in later tonight. Showers and thunderstorms build over west Arkansas early Friday morning. Some storms could be strong to severe, with damaging wind the primary threat.

FRIDAY: A few showers and storms will be possible for central Arkansas, but coverage will be higher for west Arkansas. Rain should be clearing out of the state by Friday evening. High temperatures Friday afternoon will be in the mid to upper 80s with an east northeasterly wind.

WHAT’S NEXT: This weekend will be comfortable with mornings in the low 60s and afternoons in the mid to upper 80s. Drier air will be in place with sunny conditions.