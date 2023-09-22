Some of Central Arkansas and a lot of West & North Arkansas got some early Friday morning rain. It may continue through much of the day in West Arkansas, but it is winding down in Central Arkansas. However, from 5-7 PM a few showers and thunderstorms may once again pop up in Central AR.

Saturday won’t bring much of a chance of rain, and it will warm into the low 90s. But Saturday night into Sunday morning rain and thunderstorms are expected to move in. Some storms may be strong to severe in NWA and West Arkansas with a marginal threat of hail and damaging wind.

After a front passes through Monday and the rain ends, temperatures will warm to the upper 80s next week with a mostly sunny sky each day.